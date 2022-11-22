Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.00

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.00 and last traded at C$18.92, with a volume of 849348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFN. CIBC raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion and a PE ratio of 20.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

