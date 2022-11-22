ELIS (XLS) One Day Volume Hits $61.26

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00002021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $65.47 million and approximately $61.26 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32725622 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

