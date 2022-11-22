Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.25% from the stock’s current price.
Elme Communities Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ELME opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. Elme Communities has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Elme Communities Company Profile
