Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.25% from the stock’s current price.

Elme Communities Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ELME opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. Elme Communities has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

