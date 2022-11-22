Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Raised by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,704 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $27,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,246 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.17.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

