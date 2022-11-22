Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $259,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 80.9% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 27,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,241. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

