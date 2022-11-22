Emiliano Joel Grodzki Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating) Director Emiliano Joel Grodzki sold 1,000,000 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$768,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,698,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,145,891.28.

Emiliano Joel Grodzki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Emiliano Joel Grodzki sold 398,595 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.39, for a total transaction of C$554,191.34.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Emiliano Joel Grodzki sold 301,405 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$421,239.41.

Bitfarms Price Performance

Bitfarms stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.81. The company had a trading volume of 895,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,846. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.02. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.74 and a 1-year high of C$10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$176.23 million and a PE ratio of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

