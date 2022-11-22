Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $9.09 million and $150,741.19 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00075747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00058248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00023008 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,601,162 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

