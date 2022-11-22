Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 505,409 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ERF. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE ERF traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $18.42. 40,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,342. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

