Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Noked Israel Ltd

Noked Israel Ltd lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 191.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,412 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises about 9.4% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $40,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,507,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2,675.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,862,000 after acquiring an additional 206,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy Price Performance

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $494,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,872 shares of company stock worth $53,802,046. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock traded up $6.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.15. The stock had a trading volume of 37,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.97.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.