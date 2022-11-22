EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 20 at Barclays

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 28 ($0.33) to GBX 20 ($0.24) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 42 ($0.50) to GBX 47 ($0.56) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

EnQuest Stock Performance

Shares of ENQ opened at GBX 22.75 ($0.27) on Friday. EnQuest has a 1 year low of GBX 16.90 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 37.35 ($0.44). The company has a market cap of £429.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.01.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

