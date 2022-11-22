Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Barclays lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.18.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix stock opened at $654.89 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $582.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $635.41. The company has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 492 shares of company stock valued at $313,723. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

