Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 22nd (AGI, ALE, AMED, CAE, CIDM, CRM, GEF, GWRS, LUNA, QTNT)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, November 22nd:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

