Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 22nd (AGI, ALE, AMED, CAE, CIDM, CRM, GEF, GWRS, LUNA, QTNT)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, November 22nd:
Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.
ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
SAP (NYSE:SAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
