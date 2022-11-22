Eric Tse Wang Purchases 216,899 Shares of Ecofibre Limited (ASX:EOF) Stock

Ecofibre Limited (ASX:EOF – Get Rating) insider Eric Tse Wang acquired 216,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$58,562.73 ($38,783.26).

Eric Tse Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Eric Tse Wang acquired 588,430 shares of Ecofibre stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$132,396.75 ($87,679.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Ecofibre Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the breeding, growing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp products in the United States and Australia. The company operates through Ananda Health, Ananda Food, and Hemp Black segments. It offers CBD products for human and pet consumption, as well as topical health and beauty products; hemp related food products; and textile and hemp products.

