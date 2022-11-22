Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Up to $11.49

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.49, but opened at $11.94. Ero Copper shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 101 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ERO shares. Barclays downgraded Ero Copper to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ero Copper Stock Up 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.90.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

