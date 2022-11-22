Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $48.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.75.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Barclays cut their target price on Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,192.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Essent Group stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20. Essent Group has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $50.17.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.
Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.
