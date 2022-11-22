Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires New Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,000. Aptiv makes up approximately 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Aptiv by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $586,320.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv Stock Up 1.1 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.67.

Aptiv stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.00. 23,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,762. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $177.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average of $95.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Recommended Stories

