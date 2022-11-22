Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Endava worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Endava by 29.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Endava during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Endava by 30.1% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endava by 43.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endava during the second quarter worth about $874,000. 52.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,829. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $170.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Endava had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $226.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

