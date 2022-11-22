Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,644 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.60% of ViewRay worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 22.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 29,097 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,866. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. ViewRay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $841.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 121.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.03%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRAY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on ViewRay to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

ViewRay Profile

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

