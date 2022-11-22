Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $8.22 Million Stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,163 shares during the quarter. SunOpta comprises 1.3% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.97% of SunOpta worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 50.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth approximately $848,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 137.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 44,389 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at $575,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. 53,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -96.20 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STKL shares. Cowen upped their target price on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

In other SunOpta news, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,068 shares in the company, valued at $354,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,068 shares in the company, valued at $354,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,921.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $514,000 over the last three months. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

