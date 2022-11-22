Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Sensata Technologies worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,039,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $703,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840,907 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 288,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 36,525 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,374,000 after purchasing an additional 476,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

NYSE ST traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.72. 19,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,910. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.