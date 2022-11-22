Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.86% of Radiant Logistics worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

RLGT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.74. 1,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,468. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $283.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 29.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RLGT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Radiant Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Radiant Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.