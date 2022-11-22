Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 648 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

GS traded up $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $383.18. The company had a trading volume of 36,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,073. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $129.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.63%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,099,645 shares of company stock valued at $32,307,065 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

