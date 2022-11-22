Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 666 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,218 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.86. 28,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,046. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $179.96 and a 52-week high of $318.38. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.33.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

