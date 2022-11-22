Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Salesforce by 5.7% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 18,163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 14.5% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Salesforce by 23.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 693,655 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $114,481,000 after purchasing an additional 133,051 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 44.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,267,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $209,229,000 after purchasing an additional 388,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.3% during the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 95,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $6,959,846.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,062,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,727 shares of company stock valued at $25,233,330. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.24.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.16. 311,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,997,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $148.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.24, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $305.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.96.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

