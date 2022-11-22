Euler 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.72 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Euler token can now be bought for $4.15 or 0.00025646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a total market cap of $41.26 million and $1.72 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Euler has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

About Euler

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

