Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 29.26 and last traded at 29.14. Approximately 12,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 654,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at 27.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 31.67.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of 25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 24.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Excelerate Energy by 500.0% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 33,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.