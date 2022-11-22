Express (NYSE:EXPR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Express Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $82.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.56. Express has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.94.
Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $464.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.62 million. Express had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 440.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Express will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Express
Express Company Profile
Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Express (EXPR)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.