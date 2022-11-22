Express (NYSE:EXPR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $82.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.56. Express has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.94.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $464.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.62 million. Express had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 440.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Express will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Express

Express Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

