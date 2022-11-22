Fantom Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $442.75 million and $47.05 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002493 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,290.17 or 0.07969295 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00463750 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,605.47 or 0.28447676 BTC.
Fantom Profile
Fantom’s launch date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Fantom Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.