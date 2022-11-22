FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in FedEx by 76.6% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in FedEx by 14.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,878 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $642,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 43.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 479,771 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $108,769,000 after buying an additional 145,721 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in FedEx by 20.3% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,684 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.22. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.16.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

