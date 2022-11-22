Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

FNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $265,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

