Filecoin (FIL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.39 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, Filecoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $128.32 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.29 or 0.00026580 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 324,142,045 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

