Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Senior Officer Buys C$76,451.00 in Stock

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael bought 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.18 per share, with a total value of C$76,451.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,154,000.

Robert Gordon Carmichael also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Robert Gordon Carmichael sold 9,700 shares of Filo Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$151,417.00.

Shares of FIL traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.97. 191,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.97. Filo Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities set a C$26.00 price objective on Filo Mining and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.35.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

