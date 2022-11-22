Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 278 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,311,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $899,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADP opened at $257.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.84 and its 200-day moving average is $230.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $106.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

