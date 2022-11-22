Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 462.5% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTNQ stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.44.

