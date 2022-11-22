Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,086 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3,291.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 52,202 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 168.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 45,592 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $106.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day moving average is $100.10.

