Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,954,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,485,000 after purchasing an additional 999,654 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 395.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 728,892 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 958,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after purchasing an additional 613,214 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 605,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 129.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 775,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 437,948 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

SDVY opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $31.06.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

