Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.85 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 159.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 93,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $106.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,667. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.25 and its 200 day moving average is $101.80. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

