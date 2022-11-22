Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $3.04 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,458 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 60,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,494 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,934,000 after purchasing an additional 142,170 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.97. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.