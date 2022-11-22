Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $3 Million in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.40% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,688,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,668,000 after purchasing an additional 389,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,665,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,321,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,113,000 after acquiring an additional 368,605 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 30,820.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 677,439 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares during the period.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA ALTL opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.51. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $46.83.

