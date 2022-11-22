Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 39,740 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,740 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

