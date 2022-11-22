Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 5,903 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 149,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

SKYY opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.73. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $115.65.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.