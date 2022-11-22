Financial Contrast: Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) vs. Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) and Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Akamai Technologies and Helbiz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 1 4 5 0 2.40 Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $112.93, indicating a potential upside of 23.44%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than Helbiz.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

92.2% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Helbiz shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.6% of Helbiz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helbiz has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Helbiz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $3.46 billion 4.16 $651.64 million $3.12 29.32 Helbiz $12.83 million 0.70 -$71.97 million ($2.40) -0.08

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz. Helbiz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Helbiz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 14.12% 16.00% 8.47% Helbiz -549.94% N/A -213.42%

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Helbiz on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and edge compute solutions to enable developers to deploy and distribute code at the edge. In addition, the company offers carrier offerings, including cybersecurity protection, parental controls, DNS infrastructure and content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations, as well as through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Helbiz

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

