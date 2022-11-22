Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 1,771.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $829,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 124,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 4,068.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 338,538 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA USSG opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $44.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average is $35.72.

