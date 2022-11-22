Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $207.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

