Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $169.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.73.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

