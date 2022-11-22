Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.