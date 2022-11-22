Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Invests $2.78 Million in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,875 shares of company stock valued at $7,400,949 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $236.93 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $244.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.69 and a 200-day moving average of $208.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WTW. TheStreet lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.