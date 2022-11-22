Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,044 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 76.9% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 96,340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 41,888 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,742,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 50.2% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 20,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 262,703 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $153.91 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.05 and its 200 day moving average is $155.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $383.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

