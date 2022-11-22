Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 2,078 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000.

SCHO stock opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.81. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $51.08.

