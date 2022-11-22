Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 225 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $164.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.09 and its 200-day moving average is $158.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $184.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

